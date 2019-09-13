Man recovering after being shot in his own home

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old boy is in stable condition after a shooting that occurred this own home.

Noah Houston was shot in his mid-section during what the police say looks to be a robbery attempt at his home on Jaybird Lane around 11 a.m.

Houston was airlifted to a Springfield hospital for his injuries.

The Facebook post says the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and a person of interest has been identified.

David Millsap, a sheriff at Laclede County, explains.

“The victim and the shooter know each other, and we are currently working with other agencies to locate the suspect. We will be presenting a probable cause statement to the Laclede County Prosecutor in an attempt to get a warrant issued. At this point there is no direct threat to the community,” Millsap said. “This was a targeted incident, and we are withholding any other identifying information about the suspect until the Prosecutor reviews the Probable Cause Statement.”