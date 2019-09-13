Man recovering after being shot in his own home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_1478035506149.png

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old boy is in stable condition after a shooting that occurred this own home.

Noah Houston was shot in his mid-section during what the police say looks to be a robbery attempt at his home on Jaybird Lane around 11 a.m.

Houston was airlifted to a Springfield hospital for his injuries.

The Facebook post says the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and a person of interest has been identified.

David Millsap, a sheriff at Laclede County, explains.

“The victim and the shooter know each other, and we are currently working with other agencies to locate the suspect. We will be presenting a probable cause statement to the Laclede County Prosecutor in an attempt to get a warrant issued. At this point there is no direct threat to the community,” Millsap said. “This was a targeted incident, and we are withholding any other identifying information about the suspect until the Prosecutor reviews the Probable Cause Statement.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now