Man pleaded guilty to two counts of statutory sodomy

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A 20-year-old man from Jasper, Mo. pleaded guilty to two counts of statutory sodomy in connection with 2018 incidents involving an 8-year-old girl.

Online court records show that Iain Balem Knotts is to be sentenced on Oct. 21, 2019 after he changed his plea before a trial was set to being on Monday (7/29/19) in Laclede County.

A probable cause statement in the case states that Knotts was arrested in July of 2018 after a 14-year-old family member reported seeing him assault the 8-year-old.

He was originally charged with rape of a victim less than 12. He pleaded to the reduced charge of statutory sodomy.

Knotts remains in custody in the Laclede County Jail and is to be sentenced after a sentencing assessment report.

