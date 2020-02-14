Man offers $25,000 to anyone who recommends the possible love of his life

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Ka. — A man in Prairie Village, Kansas, has launched his own website in order to find the love of his life.

Jeff Gebhart, the man looking for love, is even offering a hefty prize to the one who recommends the right woman.

Gebhart is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who recommends the perfect match.

This large amount of money, according to Gebhart, could be the best value ever.

The website is based on matching personality analytics but its the promise of a payout that is catching headlines, including People Magazine.

‘There’s a lot of really good girls out there not dating, Gebhart said. “Somebody who’s independent and driven somebody whose a little bit goofy because I’m a little bit goofy.”

One catch is that women who nominate themselves will not be eligible for the reward, however, Gebhart says he is getting plenty of recommendations online.

If you want to recommend someone, or think you may be the girl, click here.