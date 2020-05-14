Man leads Springfield Police on a car chase throughout the city

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A known car thief is now in custody after leading Springfield police all over the city in a car chase.

Officers say the suspect was already on parole for burglary and were actually out tracking him when he was spotted around 8 p.m. The suspect then took off in a stolen car.

He sped through the town for approximately 15 minutes with speeds topping out at 65 miles an hour.

Though the car hit a telephone on Sunshine, the chase didn’t end until the car’s two front tires blew out and eventually stopped at a parking lot near College and Scenic.

The driver then tried running away on foot, but a K9 was able to catch him down the road.

