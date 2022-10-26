OREGON COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed in Oregon County after he was ejected from his vehicle near Thayer in Oregon County.

Robert D. Widding, 24, of Doniphan was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu on Missouri Highway 142 about four miles east of Thayer. Around 1:30 a.m. this morning, Oct. 26, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated a crash.

Troopers found that the Malibu traveled off of the right side of the road, and hit an embankment and several trees before ejecting Widding. He was pronounced dead a 3 a.m. and taken to a funeral home in Alton.