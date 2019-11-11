Man killed in ATV crash in northern Missouri

by: The Associated Press

WINIGAN, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say a man has been killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in northern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday when 35-year-old Nicholas Hauser overcorrected on a highway about 3 ½ miles (5.63 kilometers) east of the town of Winigan. The ATV then crossed the center of the roadway and began rolling, ejecting Hauser and his passenger.

Hauser, who is from Washington, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger sustained moderate injuries.

