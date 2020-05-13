Man killed after crashing into tree, car and a utility pole

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP/The Kansas City Star) – Authorities in western Missouri say a 32-year-old driver has died after crashing his car into a tree, another car and a utility pole in Raytown.

The Kansas City Star reports the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, when officers were called to the Raytown intersection where the crash occurred.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Donald Hicks’ car crossed a median and crashed into a tree, which then fell onto another car.

The careening car then hit another car and a utility pole before stopping.

Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Raytown police say one of the drivers of the two cars damaged suffered minor injuries.