Man jailed in New Orleans rapes faces charges in Kansas City

by: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP).– A man jailed in New Orleans in a series of rapes has been charged with three sexual assaults in Kansas City.

Thirty-five-year-old Daniel Meridy faces three counts of kidnapping, nine counts of armed criminal action and four counts of forcible rape, sodomy and sexual abuse in Missouri’s Jackson County.

Prosecutors in Missouri previously linked the three 2004 cases to a single suspect and filed a criminal case naming “John Doe,” who had been identified only by his DNA profile.

In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors named Meridy as the defendant.

