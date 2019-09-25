Man involved in standoff found after Springfield traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Nicholas Gibson was found by a US Marshals at a traffic stop on East Battlefield.

More information will become available throughout the day.

Original story:

UPDATE: The Springfield Police Department says that Nicholas Gibson is still on the run.

Gibson is a white male, 5’6” tall, 165 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair that is gray on the sides. He recently injured his left leg so he may walk with a limp and has a mustache but shaved the goatee seen in the photo.

He is wanted for First Degree Felony Murder Warrant in Oklahoma and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Nicholas Gibson, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

UPDATE: The stand-off has come to an end with one suspect in custody and the other on the run.

Police were able to get into the home and found evidence that they had been staying there recently.

A stolen vehicle was found on the property.

Ruth Blair, one of the suspects, was found nearby and arrested without incident.

Blair will be at the Springfield Police Department where she will be interviewed in reference to the Tulsa homicide.

Nicholas Gibson, also known as Nicholas Woods, is still on the run.

If anyone has information on this case, you are urged to call the Springfield Police Department.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There is a heavy police presence surrounding a home in West Springfield.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday Springfield’s Police Special Response Team responded to a home located at 2628 West Chestnut. Officers are currently trying to get two people to evacuate the home.

The two are being sought in connection with a murder case in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The homicide happened on July 27, 2019, when a robbery went wrong led to the death of a man named Michael Bender.

Springfield Police are assisting the U.S. Marshal Service in this operation.

The two suspects are NicholasGibson, also known as Nicholas Woods, and his wife Ruth Blair.