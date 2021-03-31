Man involved in Mountain Home, Ark. shooting in critical condition

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — A man from Adrian, Missouri who is said to have a gun and fired at a bail bondsman is in critical condition in a Springfield hospital, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The suspect is wanted in Missouri on charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a weapon.

On March 30, 2021, he was spotted at a Casey’s General Store in Mountain Home by a bail bondsman. The bondsman then called the Mountain Home Police Department for help taking the suspect in.

Around 7: 30 p.m., the officer and bondsman then confronted the suspect to try and take him into custody.

The suspect then took out a gun and fired at the bondsman, according to the press release.

The officer then returned fire and wounded the suspect.

The Arkansas State Police are still investigating and plan to question more witnesses and submitting more evidence.