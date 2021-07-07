Man in serious condition after truck collides with train in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man in serious condition was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after hitting the side of a train.
According to the Springfield Police Department, the man hit tie train on the tracks near Campbell Ave. and Commercial Street. The train was still moving, and the truck got stuck and was dragged until about Washington Ave.
Police say some containers on the train got knocked off the tracks during the incident. The bridge at Washington Ave. is currently closed for structural concerns.
This is a developing story.