Man in serious condition after truck collides with train in north Springfield

We saw a fair amount of sunshine yesterday and we'll see more today but our focus is shifting from the warmth to our next cold front. This boundary continues to drop to the southeast through the day with spotty showers and thunderstorms developing later on. We’ll likely see widely scattered storms fire up during the afternoon with that instability on the rise. We don’t have any risk of severe weather at the moment but don’t be shocked we see a couple of stronger storms during the afternoon. This front tracks southeastward into Thursday but we could still see a stray storm as it attempts to stall around the area. We don’t get any cooler air into the area Friday in fact, winds turn back around from the south rather quick. Hotter conditions return to end the week with temps surging back into the 90s ahead of yet another cold front. This one is looking stronger and is looking to bring more widespread showers and storms to the Ozarks. Saturday and Sunday are definitely looking wetter as a result of this disturbance but Saturday the activity is looking a little more scattered compared to Sunday. More widespread moisture is on the docket to end the weekend with the possibility of stronger to severe storms as this front moves through the region. This is something we'll be watching closely so stay tuned. The chance for showers and thunderstorms lingers into Monday as this front stalls across the region. A few showers may linger into Tuesday as well thanks to the upper-level part of this storm system moving through. Temperatures will be much cooler early next week behind this front with highs in the 70s Monday. Highs look to rebound back into the low to mid-80s by Tuesday.

Have a great day!