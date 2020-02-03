Man in custody after Webster County shooting

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.– A man wanted for a Webster County shooting was taken into custody.

Michael Griffen attempted to kill Mary Osborn by shooting him in the head at close range.

January 30, 2020, police responded to a call of a possible male, Marty Dean Osborn, with a gunshot wound to the head. Osborn was transported to a local hospital with life-threating injuries.

According to The Webster County Sheriff’s Office, while investigating the scene, officers spotted a subject in the residence who was not injured or identified. Officers transported the subject to the sheriff’s office for questioning. During questioning, the subject stated that they witnessed Griffin shoot Osborn in the head with a small pistol.

Griffin was later taken into custody.

Griffin was charged with first-degree assault or attempt – serious physical injury or special victim. He was also charged with armed criminal action.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.