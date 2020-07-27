Man in custody after shooting at one police car, crashes into second police vehicle

ST. LOUIS – A 23-year-old man is in custody charged with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of resisting arrest after St. Louis Police Officers in a marked police car were shot at.

The incident happened just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday when patrol officers went to the Crown Mart gas station located at 1515 N. 13th St. to remove loiterers. Police said Peter Webb then drove past the officers and shot at their vehicle.

Police say the officers followed Webb’s vehicle as he continued to shoot at them.

The pursuit ended at South 14th Street and Chouteau Avenue when Webb hit an unmarked police car driven by a sergeant then his car crashed into a traffic light. Police said Webb tried to flee the scene on foot, but he was taken down quickly.

A Fifth District Officer in the marked police car suffered a pellet shot to the left elbow. The buckshot went through the window, through the computer, and into the officer.

The other officer and the sergeant were not shot but were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said then found Webb’s “altered, sawed off shotgun” inside his car.

