Man in custody after brief stand-off in West Plains

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The West Plains Police Department says one person has minor injuries after a reported domestic disturbance that led to a stand-off.

On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to an area of town near Renfrow Street after receiving a domestic disturbance call. According to WPPD, one female had been assaulted by a male with a knife.

According to a press release, officers made contact with the victim and then approached the residence. There, officers saw a male standing behind the front door holding a knife.

15 minutes later, the male exited the residence with the knife still in his hand.

The male suspect attempted to leave the area but was taken into custody by officers without further incident.

Charges are currently pending.