ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo .– Several agencies are investigating a home explosion where one person was injured on Tuesday (3/22/22).

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call about a home exploding at Riverview Drive in Roscoe, Missouri around 1:18 p.m. When deputies and firefighters arrived at the scene the home was fully engulfed in flames with one wall lying on the ground.

There was a male victim on the scene with severe burns over most of his body. He was taken by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, where he remains in critical condition.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters from Roscoe, Lowry City, and Sac Osage Fire Departments.

The Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office is still investigating the incident.