Man impersonating a police officer in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The sheriff’s office in Douglas County is warning the public about a man pretending to be a deputy.

The sheriff’s office posted a description of the scam to Facebook.

The man has allegedly been pulling people over while driving an SUV.

He appears to be in his 30’s and he wears a light-colored uniform and a cowboy hat. The man does not wear a name tag.

He appears to be heavy-set and stands just under five and a half feet tall.

The sheriff’s office recommends people stay alert while driving and always pull over into a well-lit area.

If you feel like someone could be scamming you, you can always call 911.