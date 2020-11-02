Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after early morning shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Springfield this morning.

Springfield Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at 4:30 a.m. at 1710 West Erie St. at the Hunter’s Glen Apartments.

When police arrived to the scene they found a male described as black and in his mid-to-late 20s with multiple gunshot wounds to the back. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently in surgery.

Police are searching for a possible suspect vehicle described as a 2-tone light grey and beige Ford SUV. As of right now, no witnesses of the shooting have been found and no suspect information is available other than the vehicle description.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be shared as soon as it becomes available.