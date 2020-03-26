Man hospitalized after a motorcycle accident

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One person was sent to the hospital after an accident involving a motorcycle early Thursday (3/26/2020) this morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of Glenstone and Meadowmere just before 6: 30 a.m.

A vehicle was traveling southbound on Glenstone and attempted to turn left on Meadowmere when they struck a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threating injuries to the head and leg.

We will update this story as information is provided to us.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now