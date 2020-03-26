Man hospitalized after a motorcycle accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One person was sent to the hospital after an accident involving a motorcycle early Thursday (3/26/2020) this morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of Glenstone and Meadowmere just before 6: 30 a.m.

A vehicle was traveling southbound on Glenstone and attempted to turn left on Meadowmere when they struck a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threating injuries to the head and leg.

We will update this story as information is provided to us.