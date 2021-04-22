Man honors fallen best friend by helping local humane society

BRANSON, Mo. – Farris Henley and his family have created a memorial outside of their home on 270 Gloria Court for their dog, Hunter.

“Trusted everyone. He loved everyone and he trusted every dog,” said Hensley. “Never had a problem with a dog and it was just so tragic because of those reasons.”

Hunter first went missing on March 29.

“About four days later, we started searching the woods. The four of us and found him partially covered and had been shot and dumped from a four-wheeler.”

In a Facebook post released by the family, they asked the community to donate to the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society in an effort to help rescue dogs just like Hunter.

“You know they don’t receive many treats and toys, that would be a great idea. So we thought how fitting for a rescue dog that was killed in this fashion to be able to help others who were in his situation.”

One of those who decided to donate today was another dog owner, Dolores Rollins.

“I just felt the need to come out and donate and let them know that people in the community were supporting them,” said Rollins. “I don’t know these people, but I was really touched by their story and it’s horrible to lose a pet, but to lose a pet under these conditions is just heartbreaking.”

Photos of Hunter: