LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo.– A man from Sunrise Beach has died from injuries he suffered in a boating accident last week.

James Petropoulos, 57, died at the hospital on Wednesday September 4, 2019.

According to the incident report, he was driving his boat late at night on Lake of the Ozarks on August 25th.

His boat hit the shoreline around mile marker 38 and was taken to a Columbia hospital.

This is Troop F’s fourth boating fatality in 2019.