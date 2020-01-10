Man gets 4-year prison term for $12 million tax return scam

ST. LOUIS, Mo (AP).– A St. Louis-area man has been sentenced to four years in prison for a tax return scheme that netted nearly $900,000.

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Babatunde Olusegun Taiwo, who agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors in September.

Federal prosecutors said Taiwo and others obtained personal information from people, including through a data breach at a payroll company.

The victims included school district employees in Alabama and Mississippi.

Prosecutors say Taiwo and his co-conspirators filed more than 2,000 fraudulent tax returns that claimed more than $12 million in refunds, of which the IRS paid out about $890,000.

