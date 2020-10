LICKING, Mo.- A man from Licking died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5 a.m. on Highway BB near Licking.

The report says a truck driven by 35-year-old Justin Creech crossed the center line, traveled off the side of the road and hit a tree. Creech was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is Highway Patrol Troop G’s 32 fatality crash of 2020.