Man found with gunshot wound by Polk County deputies

WALNUT GROVE, Mo. — Police found a man with a gunshot wound in his neck on Friday, June 18.

At approximately 5:37 p.m., deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance on the 5500 block of Highway JJ in Walnut Grove.

When deputies arrived, the wounded 52-year-old male was found and air-lifted to a hospital in Springfield.

The victim is in stable condition.

Sheriff Danny Morrison with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said there are no concerns about the public’s safety. All of the parties involved are cooperating with the police.

This is an ongoing investigation.