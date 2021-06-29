Man found guilty of stealing trees from Mark Twain National Forest

BARRY COUNTY, Mo- Jamie Edmondson pleaded guilty to damaging and removing more than two dozen trees from government property.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, Edmondson illegally cut and removed 27 walnut and white oak trees in Mark Twain National Forest between June 2019 through January 2020. Authorities say he sold the timber to sawmills in the area.



Federal agents noticed where numerous trees in the forest have been removed and installed surveillance cameras. Investigators determined the cameras captured images of a truck Edmondson had used.

The timber was valued at approximately $20,269 with restoration costs from the damage estimated at $44,414.