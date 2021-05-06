Man found guilty of murder, faces life in prison for 2019 stabbing death of Mackenna Milhon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) – A man was found guilty of first-degree murder Thursday after prosecutors say he took a Springfield woman to an isolated area just north of town and stabbed her to death.

The body of the victim, 19-year-old Mackenna Milhon, wasn’t discovered until 10 days later in December 2019 as Springfield residents followed the case intently and shared social media posts that declared her missing.

Now Milhon’s killer, 33-year-old Lonnie Williams, will soon be headed to prison on a life sentence.

Williams took his case to trial. And after seeing the evidence this week, a jury found Williams guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action Thursday after deliberating for more than three hours.

Williams’ attorney David Back said in closing arguments on Thursday that Williams killed Milhon in the heat of the moment after they got into a physical altercation — which is similar to what Williams eventually told law enforcement when he was arrested (after first saying he wasn’t involved in Milhon’s death).

For the full story, click here.