SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Pavel Samsinak, who was convicted in February of four charges connected to the death of his neighbor Alice Hale, was sentenced to life in prison plus 26 years on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Evidence showed that Samsinak murdered Hale following an argument about a fence Samsinak was building between his vacant lot and Hale’s home. Testimony at the trial shows that Samsinak beat Hale to death and set her house on fire to destroy the evidence.

Neighbors overheard Samsinak and Hale arguing and police discovered the victim’s blood on the driver’s seat belt in Samsinak’s pick-up truck. The jury deliberated for approximately 45 minutes before returning with a guilty verdict back in February 2022.

Samsinak was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for the charge of second-degree murder, 15 years for armed criminal action, seven years for arson, and four years for tampering with evidence.