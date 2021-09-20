Man found guilty in 2018 Springfield murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson announced that Daniel Jay Smith, 32, of Springfield, was found guilty of a 2018 murder.

Smith was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Smith was found not guilty of domestic assault in the second degree.

On August 5, 2018, Marcus Gilbert, 32, of Springfield, was fatally shot while in a house located in the 1100 block of North Grant Avenue. A witness inside the residence identified Smith saying she was upstairs at the time of the gunshot and went to investigate. When she arrived, she saw Smith close the door of the room where the Gilbert was and Smith left the residence.

According to the witness, Smith’s face3 was partially covered and he was holding something in his hand.

A second witness told authorities that she had been in a romantic relationship with Smith but tried to end it. She explained to law enforcement she was with Gilbert on the night of August 4, 2018. The next day Smith tried to contact her and said he knew another man was at the residence. The witness met with Smith in an attempt to avoid a confrontation at the house, but Smith demanded that she drive him back to the house while holding a gun to her head.

According to the report, she drove him approximately a block from the house and he jumped out of the car and into the house. Approximately three to four minutes later, Smith returned to the vehicle and demanded that she drive away.

Smith was found guilty as a prior and persistent felony offender. He has prior felony convictions for trafficking drugs in the second degree, possession with intent to distribute, and several convictions for felony possession of a controlled substance. Smith was on felony parole at the time of the murder.