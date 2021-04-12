Man found guilty for sexual encounter with an 8-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson says a Springfield man was found guilty of a sexual encounter with an 8-year-old girl.

According to a press release, 26-year-old Austin Tyler Gray was convicted on April 6 for using candy to entice his girlfriend’s daughter to take her clothes off and have sex with Gray.

Court records say Gray was found guilty of one count of first-degree statutory rape, enticement of a child, and second-degree child molestation.

Gray will have a sentencing hearing on June 24 at 2 p.m. According to a press release, Gray is subject to a sentence of ten to thirty years or life for statutory rape, five to thirty years for enticement of a child, and five to fifteen years for child molestation.