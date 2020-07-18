Man found guilty for murder, assault and armed criminal action

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A man was found guilty for two counts of murder, two counts of first-degree assault degree and four counts of armed criminal action for January 11, 2018.

According to the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office, Richard Taylor, 46, is facing potentially eight life sentences for the shooting deaths of Sherry Gann and Jonathan Graham.

Cassandra Gann and David Reeves were also shot by Taylor but survived the shooting and testified, saying Taylor shot them over payment of Heroin.

Along with the life sentences, Taylor faces a potential of thirty years for the two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

The prosecutor’s office says Taylor’s sentencing is scheduled for September 23, 2020.

“I am very pleased with the verdict in this case,” said Kevin Hillman, prosecuting attorney. “I believed that with the compelling testimony of the victims, along with a significant amount of corroborating evidence, we had presented a compelling case proving the guilt of Mr. Taylor, and I am happy the Judge agreed.”