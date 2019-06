BOLIVAR – Authorities have started an investigation into a deceased man who was found inside a pickup truck in a parking lot Sunday morning, a press release from Bolivar Police says.

The truck was parked at a business on the 2400 block of S. Springfield Ave. in Bolivar. Police say the man had no obvious signs of trauma and no cause of death has been determined.

Authorities will conduct an autopsy and toxicology screening as part of the investigation. The man’s name has yet to be released.