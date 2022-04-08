SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified.

The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time.

One of the incidents in Springfield involved a juvenile, who told police a man approached her in a restaurant parking lot on East Battlefield Road on March 16 and demonstrated what the police report refers to as “odd behavior.”

The other incident in Springfield happened at East Division Street and North National Avenue on March 23.

Springfield Police said between March 16 and April 3, three women reported the man followed them into a parking lot, approached them with a tire gauge, and asked them to get out of the car and look at a flat tire. None of the women had flat tires, according to investigators.

One incident was in Strafford and the other two were in Springfield.

Bolivar Police Chief Mark Webb said Friday he can’t say definitively if the reports from Bolivar are concerning the same man that Springfield Police said officers were looking for on Thursday.

Webb said the reports from Bolivar are a bit different than the reports from Springfield about a man in a red car. Webb also said the reports Bolivar Police are receiving are from as long ago as a year or 18 months ago.

Anyone with information regarding these cases should contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).