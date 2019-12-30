Man fired fatal shot while putting trigger lock on gun

MOLINE ACRES, Mo (AP).– A man has been charged with shooting another man in suburban St. Louis while putting a trigger lock on a gun.

Police in Moline Acres said 33-year-old Hutson Grace Jr. was charged Sunday with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of 36-year-old Michael Dillingham.

Police say Grace drank beer and smoked pot while assembling the gun Saturday afternoon and then pointed it at Dillingham several times after being told to stop.

Officers said that while Grace was putting the trigger lock on the gun, he fired it, shooting Dillingham in the victim’s home.

