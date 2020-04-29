Man fatally shot by police in southeast Missouri

SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) – A southeast Missouri man died after being shot by police during a confrontation.

Sikeston authorities say officers responding to a call about shots being fired early Wednesday found a 49-year-old man who had been shot several times.

Jim McMillen, director of Sikeston’s public safety department, says the man told officers his son shot him and then fled. McMillen says when the suspect returned to the scene, he ignored officers’ commands and asked officers to shoot him.

McMillen says the situation escalated and officers shot the man. Three officers were placed on administrative leave, which is routine in such shootings.