Man facing child abuse charges after being accused of harming a baby

REPUBLIC, Mo. — A Republic man is accused of severely harming a baby.

Police say Eddie Davis, 23, shook the child too hard.

The baby’s mother noticed something was wrong last week and took it to the hospital.

Doctor’s found a brain bleed consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome and bruising all over its body.

Davis was arrested shortly after and is now facing child abuse charges.

He admitted to police he shook the baby because it wouldn’t stop fussing.

The baby had only been in foster care for just two weeks.