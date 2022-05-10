SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from Aurora, Missouri is charged in a deadly shooting investigation in Springfield.

James Lee Young Jr. has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Johnny Hipol, 30, of Springfield. Young is also charged with burglary.

The shooting occurred on March 25, in the 2400 block of East Commerical Street. When officers arrived a female resident told the officers Hipol was inside the house with a gunshot wound and there was another man inside the house that was shot in the arm.

Officers found Hipol and confirmed he was deceased. They also located the man who was shot in the arm and he was transported to a local hospital.

According to the probable cause statement, Young confronted his ex-girlfriend at the home. This led to a confrontation between Young and Hipol which led to the shooting. Witnesses stated that Young left the scene in a white SUV with several people inside it.