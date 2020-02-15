Man faces nine charges for bringing gun on a school bus

BERKELY, Mo. — A man is being accused of bringing a gun on to a school bus this week.

This happened in Berkely, Missouri, just north of St. Louis.

Lisa Bishop, mother of a student on the bus, claims her daughter has been in several fights with the man’s children.

“I was scared, my life just flashed before my eyes,” Lisa said.

She says that the man threatened her family with a gun when they got to the bus stop Wednesday morning.

“The dude was like ‘I got a gun, you want to get shot too.’ It’s like he at war with somebody and we didn’t do nothing to him,” Lisa said.

Lisa said when the father saw the girls arguing on the bus, he forced his way on, waving a gun in front of sixth graders.

The school district says the father was on the bus for about 30 seconds.

He was arrested and faces at least nine charges.