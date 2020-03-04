Man faces murder charge after bystander dies in police chase

by: The Associated Press

SEDALIA, Mo. (KRCG/AP) – A 26-year-old central Missouri man is charged with second-degree murder and three other felonies after a police chase led to the death of a Sedalia man who was not involved in the pursuit.

Westley Reid, of Clinton, was charged Tuesday after the fatal crash in Sedalia.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says officers were pursuing Reid Sunday night after trying to stop him in Henry County.

The chase continued into Pettis County, where he allegedly ran a red light in Sedalia and hit a pickup driven by 27-year-old Zachary Hancock Bottom. He was thrown from the vehicle and died at a hospital.

