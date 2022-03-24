DIXON, Mo. – A Pulaski County man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a man whose body was found on MM Highway north of Dixon in September.

Branson Veasman, 42, of Dixon entered the plea Wednesday (3/23/22) in connection with the death of Mark Ethington. He was found dead with multiple stab wounds outside his home in the 11000 block of MM.

A Pulaski County woman, Cherie Kelley, was also charged with tampering with evidence in Ethington’s death.

Court documents note, after committing the crime, Veasman left the residence in a vehicle with Kelley. As they left, both admitted discarding their shoes along the route. Veasman told investigators he concealed pants belonging to Kelley and hid them. Police located the pants in the location, Veasman said, and the pants had what appeared to be blood.

Veasman dropped Kelley off at a different residence after the clothing was discarded, and the two parted ways, according to court documents.

Investigators say after the arrest, Kelley refused to talk and requested an attorney.