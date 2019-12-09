Man drowns while trying to retrieve boat in Missouri River

PERU, Mo (AP).– Authorities say a man has drowned in northwest Missouri while attempting to retrieve a boat that was adrift on the Missouri River.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 30-year-old Benjamin Hirner, of Mokane.

The patrol says he went into the water Friday just north of where the Nishnabotna River flows into the Missouri River in Atchison County.

A Nebraska Air National Guard helicopter flew him to a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was pronounced dead. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources also assisted at the scene.

