INDIAN POINT, Mo. — An individual drowned at the Indian Point area of Table Rock lake Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) says 31-year-old Nicholas Hart tried to swim in the lake, but went underwater and failed to resurface.

Hart was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to a funeral home.

Sam Carpenter, with MSHP, said Western Taney County Fire Divers recovered Hart’s body from Table Rock.

MSHP says this is the fifth drowning in 2020.