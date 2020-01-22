Man drove off cliff near Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.– According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, one man drove off a cliff near Lake of the Ozarks.

Darrell Matlock,33, left a gas station in Fulton without paying for fuel. Police began a pursuit around the Holt Summit area but then terminated it.

Troopers then picked the pursuit up near Eldon. They set up tire spikes causing Matlock to lose control and drove off the right side of the road eventually going over the cliff.

After hitting the ground the vehicle overturned.

Matlock then fled the scene on foot and Toppers called the helicopter out. Matlock was located and taken into custody.

Matlock sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Lake Regional Hospital.

Matlock was charged with first-degree tampering a motor vehicle.

Excellent work by troopers & pilots last night.



Pics are from the FLIR on our helicopter. Suspect fled into the woods after crashing during pursuit. Pilots spotting him hiding & guided officers in for the arrest.



Details:

👉 https://t.co/RDDoEAan7J

👉 https://t.co/fcBeCcPrw2 pic.twitter.com/Wmga4vVaET — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) January 22, 2020

This is a developing story.