Man dies in Polk County after two-vehicle accident

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A man died after he struck the back of a Freightliner with his vehicle in Polk County on Highway 13 just north of Brighton.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said on March 4, 21-year-old Jacob Buckner’s 2014 Chevrolet Impala was behind a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia when the Freightliner slowed down.

As the Freightliner slowed, Highway Patrol said the driver traveled partially onto the shoulder and was hit by the Impala from behind.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Highway Patrol said this accident is the twenty-first fatality of 2021 for Troop D.