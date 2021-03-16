Man dies after floating on air mattress on the Weaubleau Creek

COLLINS, Mo.- A 21-year-old man has died after floating down a creek on an air mattress Monday evening.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Weaubleau Creek around 7:20 p.m. Deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive male who had fallen into the water.

The release states Bradley Dill was found lying on the water bank. Emergency crews attempted to do CPR on Dill, but a life-flight helicopter was requested. When en route to the helicopter landing zone, Bradley Dill was pronounced dead an hour after authorities arrived.

Authorities say Dill and a friend were riding down the creek, tied together at the wrists, on an air mattress.

Dill told his friend he wanted to see the rapids on the other side of a bridge. Once they got to the bridge, the air mattress came out from underneath Dill, and he fell into the water. Police say his friend tried to pull Dill from a heavy current and was able to after a while before calling for help.