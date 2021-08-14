Man dies after being shot in northwest Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police launch a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot Friday afternoon near a gas station in northwest Springfield.

The Springfield Police Department has identified the victim as Jason E. Masters, 49, of Springfield.

On Friday, August 13, officers responded to the Conoco Village Mart located at 2720 West Kearney Street after 2 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and the man was rushed to a local hospital, but later died of his injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).