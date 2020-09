BOONE COUNTY, Ark. – A man has died after a single motorcycle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on White Oak Road near Stanley Road near Harrison.

The man has been identified as 48-year-old Dewayne Bischel. Bischel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say evidence on scene indicates the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the accident.