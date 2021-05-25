Man dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound after exchanging shots with authorities in Hartville

HARTVILLE, Mo. – One person is dead after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 18, 2021, around 10:15 a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist Wright County deputies and the Hartville Police Department in regards to an officer-involved shooting.

Wright County deputies and a Hartville Police Department officer originally responded to a home in Hartville, Mo. to a possibly suicidal male subject.

Authorities report a male subject came to the door when deputies arrived and shots were fired by the subject and law enforcement.

The male subject died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No law enforcement were hurt in the shooting.

An autopsy has been scheduled for the deceased subject.

The investigation is ongoing and has been turned over to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.