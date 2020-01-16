Man convicted of killing his neighbor in Carthage

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Crime-scene-generic-jpg_20160119024838-159532

CARTHAGE, Mo (AP).– A 62-year-old Carthage man has been found guilty of fatally shooting his neighbor.

Ricky Marchbanks was convicted Wednesday of killing 38-year-old Jeremy Neeper in 2016.

Marchbanks claimed the shooting was self-defense because Neeper was pointing a gun at him.

But prosecutors said during the trial that no gun was found at the scene and Marchbanks fled the area.

They also said Marchbanks left a phone message before the shooting saying he was going to kill Neeper because Neeper had tipped over Marchbanks’ lawnmower.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence in Missouri of life without parole.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories