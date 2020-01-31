Man convicted for sending harassing messages to his probation officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– – Dan Patterson, Greene County Prosecuting Attorney, announced a Greene County jury convicted Joshua S. Collins, 39, of Springfield, Missouri, on Thursday (1/30/2020) for sending harassing messages to his probation officer.

He was found guilty of Tampering with a Judicial Officer and Second Degree harassment.

Collins sent messages on Facebook and voicemails to his probation officer, making accusation s and threatening to turn her kids in for doing dug and sex-related crimes.

At the time of the incident, Collins was on probation for Domestic Assault 4th Degree, 3rd or Subsequent Offense.

Collins was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections and one year in the Greene County Jail.

