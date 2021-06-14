Man charged with multiple felonies for crimes involving a minor to appear in trial

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.- One of two people charged for crimes involving a minor will appear in court Monday for his trial.

Court records say 34-year-old Matthew McMannamy is facing five felonies, including endangering the welfare of a child and tampering with evidence.

In July 2020, McMannamy’s wife Jessica was seen on video touching a child inappropriately. Court documents say Matthew saw the video and helped Jessica delete it.

Jessica is charged with seven felonies, including statutory sodomy and child molestation. Her trial is scheduled for November 2021.