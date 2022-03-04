SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jon Routh, the man accused of hitting Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe with a vehicle in 2020 has been found competent to stand trial but is still being held in the Department of Mental Health.

Routh’s attorney waived formal reading of the charges in court Friday. Routh did not appear in person or virtually.

Routh’s next court date is scheduled for June 14, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. This appearance is a criminal setting. Routh is not expected to appear for that hearing.

Background of the case:

Jon T. Routh, 30, was first arrested in June 2020 after pinning a Springfield Police officer to an outdoor barricade with his SUV, paralyzing the officer.

The incident occurred at Springfield Police Headquarters, where court documents state Routh was seen “causing a disturbance and urinating on the front door.” According to court documents, when asked to leave, Routh got into an SUV and crashed his car into an officer standing in front of the building, continuing to accelerate as the officer was pinned.

Routh was then shot in an attempt to stop the vehicle. Both Routh and the injured officer, Mark Priebe, were sent to the hospital for treatment.

Routh is also believed to have vandalized a woman’s car with feces that same month. In total, he received charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Officer Priebe, who was left paralyzed by the incident, has since seen an outpouring of community support ranging from a motorcycle ride, a McDonald’s fundraiser, and other fundraisers to support the injured officer.

In September of 2021, Priebe received a kidney from a fallen Independence officer, three months after starting dialysis due to kidney failure from unrelated causes.